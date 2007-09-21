AP
Rudy Giuliani was on the trans-Atlantic campaign trail Wednesday, schmoozing with conservative idol Margaret Thatcher and bragging about his international credentials.response Rachel DeWoskineven as he was giving the quoteChristopher Orr
"I'm probably one of the four or five best known Americans in the world," Giuliani told a small group of reporters at a posh London hotel as onlookers gathered in the lobby to gawk at actor Dustin Hoffman, who was on a separate visit....
But who are the four other best-known Americans?
"Bill Clinton ... Hillary," he said, but he was whisked away for another engagement before he could throw out any other names.