"rocked the house"
"I doubt my vote can make a difference. Every four years somebody comes and makes these big promises, and nothing happens. The game is fixed." And so folks just turn a blind eye, and they just walk away. Maybe they just settle on whatever seems like the safest bet. And just in case you're feeling that way, I just want to remind you that that's what people who think politics is a game are counting on. They are counting on you to walk away. They are counting on you not having confidence that your vote can make a difference. That's what they're are always banking on. That's how the politics of fear overcomes the politics of hope.P.S."a parlor game"Michael Crowley