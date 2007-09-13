Swamplandnew study
In the 2002 election cycle, the last full cycle before the war began, Democrats received a mere 23 percent of military members' contributions. So far this year, 40 percent of military money has gone to Democrats for Congress and president, according to the nonpartisan Center for Responsive Politics.... This shift toward Democrats is most visible among members of the Army, who gave 71 percent of their money to Republicans before the war began. So far this year, members of the Army have given a mere 51 percent to the GOP, spreading their contributions nearly evenly between the two major parties.
Anti-war presidential candidates Barack Obama and Ron Paul are the top recipients of military money..... Obama, who has never served in the military, has brought in more contributions from uniformed service members-about $27,000-than any other presidential hopeful, Democrat or Republican.... Among GOP candidates, Ron Paul, the only Republican who opposes the war, has brought in the biggest haul from the military since the start of the 2008 election cycle in January-at least $19,250.Christopher Orr