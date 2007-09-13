Postidentifies
In fact, recent polling suggests that Democratic primary voters believe Clinton is best equipped among the current field to successfully extricate the American military from Iraq. A recent Los Angeles Times/Bloomberg poll asked Democratic voters in Iowa, New Hampshire and South Carolina who they thought would be "best at ending the war in Iraq?" Clinton led convincingly on the question in every state. In Iowa she received 33 percent, while Obama took 15 percent and former Sen. John Edwards (N.C.) clocked in at 8 percent; in New Hampshire it was Clinton 32 percent, Obama 15 percent and Edwards nine percent; in South Carolina Clinton took 36 percent, while Obama garnered 20 percent and Edwards pulled in 12 percent.Michael Crowley