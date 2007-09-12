notfact sheet
Under the Obama plan, American troops may remain in Iraq or the region. These American troops will protect American military and diplomatic personnel in Iraq, and continue striking at Al Qaeda in Iraq. If Iraq makes political progress and their security forces are not sectarian, we would also continue training other Iraqi Security Forces. In the event of an outbreak of genocide, we would reserve the right to intervene, with the international community, if that intervention was needed to provide civilians with a safe-haven.Michael Crowley