well out of the mainstreamthis way
"In movie terms, ... we are dying at the box office," [Schwarzenegger] said. "We are not filling the seats."
"The Republican Party should stick to its core principles," said Mark Zappa, 48, a promotional business owner from Gilroy who said he was "very disturbed" by the governor's call to open the Republican Party to independent voters as the Democrats do. "If you have to sway your beliefs just to satisfy society, you don't have a moral basis," Zappa said. "Does that mean you're marginalized? Possibly."Omaha World Heraldreportspaying any attentionJosh Patashnik