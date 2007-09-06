The GOP presidential candidates met last night to debate issues such as Iraq, immigration, and taxes. Many of the candidates performed well, and most showed why they should be up on that stage. The biggest disappointment came from the "candidate" who was not there. Fred Thompson, saying he is running for president, decided to make an appearance on the Tonight Show with Jay Leno rather than debate his opponents. Come on, Fred... jump in and mix it up with the big boys!
Michelle Cottle
