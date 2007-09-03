reviewNew York Times
The project, like so much surrounding Cheney, was a bit of a hush-hush undertaking, and some readers may wonder if Hayes, a conservative writer with an established view of the vice president (one of his articles was titled "Dick Cheney Was Right"), is an appropriate author for this biography. But the access he received was unique. His nearly 30 hours with Cheney, including sessions on Air Force Two heading home from Afghanistan and Iraq, may equal the time the vice president has spent with all other journalists put together.
In Washington, "What happened to Dick Cheney?" has become something of a parlor game. ... When I put the question earlier this year to Cheney's friend Alan Simpson, the former Wyoming senator, he barked, "I'm not going to put him on the couch for you!"Josh Patashniktake