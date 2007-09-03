blog post
Usually I give out awards at the end of the year, but somebody won the "Best Interview of the Century" award this summer. If you guys haven't seen it, you need to search "Marbury interview" on YouTube. If you don't think this is the best interview in history, something is mentally wrong with you. It was so good, I watched it 12 times just to make sure that what I was watching was actually real and I wasn't imagining it. He's like, "I'm going to average 10 points, 11-12 dimes, four assists..." And I'm like, "What? Last time I checked, dimes and assists were the same thing." Then he answers his cell phone in the middle of the interview. And at the end he just starts screaming, "Do it with me now! Do it with me!" I had to rewind it just to make sure it was really Stephon Marbury on there. So, I present Steph with the "Interview of the Century" Hibachi Award!hereChristopher Orr