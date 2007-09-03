Along with picking up a big endorsement from the Steelworkers today, it's interesting that John Edwards also got one from the United Mine Workers, even though he's explicitly called for a moratorium on new coal plants until carbon sequestration becomes viable (which could be never). The UMW called Al Gore "short-sighted" for saying the same thing, so maybe they don't believe that Edwards would actually follow through. Or, maybe it's just not the biggest thing on their minds right now.

--Bradford Plumer