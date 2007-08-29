No Homophobia Here

This is making the rounds on a few blogs, but it's worth watching Tucker Carlson insist on MSNBC that he's "the least anti-gay right-winger you'll ever meet"... right after proudly describing how a gay guy once hit on him in a Georgetown bathroom, so he left, came back with one of his buddies, and cracked the man's head against a stall. Joe Scarborough finds it hilarious.

Update: Carlson writes into Media Matters to clarify what happened:

Let me be clear about an incident I referred to on MSNBC last night: In the mid-1980s, while I was a high school student, a man physically grabbed me in a men's room in Washington, DC. I yelled, pulled away from him and ran out of the room. Twenty-five minutes later, a friend of mine and I returned to the men's room. The man was still there, presumably waiting to do to someone else what he had done to me. My friend and I seized the man and held him until a security guard arrived.



Several bloggers have characterized this is a sort of gay bashing. That's absurd, and an insult to anybody who has fought back against an unsolicited sexual attack. I wasn't angry with the man because he was gay. I was angry because he assaulted me.

Needless to say, that's very different from what he originally described on-air.

--Bradford Plumer