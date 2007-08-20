Happy Mark Krikorian Day!

this post
Good for Israel in announcing it will turn back all Darfur refugees sneaking across the border from Egypt--thousands of Muslims claiming asylum would present an existential threat to the Jewish state. But here's what the government has to deal with: the Association for Civil Rights in Israel, what appears to be the country's equivalent of the ACLU, said that it is "Israel's moral and legal obligation to accept any refugees or asylum seekers facing life-threatening danger or infringements on their freedom." That last bit is great--"infringements on their freedoms."Isaac Chotiner