Meet New Hampshire's Most Annoying Voter

Katherine Prudhomme-O'BrienUnion-Leader
Giuliani was taken aback during a morning town-hall meeting at Brookstone Event Center in Derry by a question about his family from Katherine Prudhomme-O'Brien, a Derry mother. "I'm going to phrase it a lot more gentle than my nephew did, but he wanted to know how you could expect the loyal following of Americans when you are not getting it from your own family?" she asked, and then apologized for being blunt. [snip] Prudhomme-O'Brien said she is not a novice to retail politics and has taken advantage of face-time with other candidates to ask similarly tough questions, including an exchange with Al Gore in 1999 about an alleged rape committed by Bill Clinton. At an evening town hall meeting with former Massachusetts governor Mitt Romney in Londonderry, she said if given the chance she would press him on why New Hampshire residents who work in Massachusetts and pay income taxes there do not get in-state tuition for college or other benefits.Union-Leaderguest appearanceJason Zengerle