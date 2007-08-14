The First Of Al Gore's Disciples

Here's somethingnot
Former Senate Majority Leader Bill Frist (R-Tenn.), a surgeon by training, is seeking to become a leader on global poverty and health issues, modeling his efforts after those of former Vice President Al Gore for the environment, the AP/Tennessean reports. In an interview with the Associated Press, Frist said, "Al Gore has demonstrated what somebody who has a background in politics can accomplish when they are outside of politics," adding, "He has accomplished 99.9% more than he could when he was in politics." Eve Fairbanks