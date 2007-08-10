Dittohead Nation

hilarious storyGlobe
Neighbors say they are fed up with a man who has been living in a parked car in his back yard for at least seven years, and who they say is disturbing the peace with loud music and obscenity-laced tirades....
"Every day he's out there. He never goes into the house," Kenny Waring said. "He sleeps out there, he eats out there, he watches TV, he plays guitar. ... Everything that you do in your house, he does out there."
An extension cord runs from the house to the car, providing power for a 13-inch TV that rests in the passenger seat, an oscillating fan and a radio.Michael Crowley
"I get better reception there than I do in there," he said, pointing at the house. "I listen to Rush (Limbaugh) every day just about."