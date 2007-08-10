Spam Of The Day

Respected Zengerle, Jason, We have an updated database of 6000 of India's leading journalists. (TV and print) This email database maintained and updated as of 31st March'2007 contains the following details:- 1. Name 2. Office email id: @dnaindia.net etc. and/or Personal email id: (@yahoo/gmail etc) 3. Media Name/(Hindu etc.) 4. City (New Delhi etc.) Maintained in Microsoft Excel Format and YOU will not find it anywhere else. Includes senior and middle level journalists with leading newspapers, television channels, business press and magazines. e.g . ToI, IE, Outlook, Business Today, NDTV etc. Includes VS (HT), BK (ToI), RS (CNN-BN) and PC (Aaj Tak) among 6000 others. Can be imported into all email merge software for personalised sending. You ARE going to use it for blasting Press Releases, new product announcements,corporate briefs or press conferences to these 6000 public opinion moulders. We would like to sell this CLICKING database to you. If interested, to receive a no-obligatory, sample list of 100 from our master database of 6000 pls reply blank email market.research.institute@gmail.com with SEND100FREEMAIL15aug07* in the Subject. regards, Market Research Institute Team If not interested pls forward to YOUR cmd/head of Corporate Communications or PR agency/PR industry contacts who may be interested in this database. The early birds get the fruits.Respected Zengerle, Jason