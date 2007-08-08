The Dream Shall Never Die, Cont'd

Newt '08AlanKeyes.com
AMES - Supporters of Alan Keyes plan to attend the Iowa Straw Poll Aug. 11, to get Keyes' name before the public as a possible Republican presidential candidate. "We Need Alan Keyes for President," an organization of grassroots volunteers conducting a petition drive to draft Keyes, will hand out literature, donation forms, and sign-up sheets and show video clips of the former Reagan administration diplomat. Keyes--who in 2000 drew 14 percent in the Iowa Caucus and averaged 16 percent in his best ten states during the presidential primaries--says he is open to the possibility of running, if enough support exists at the grassroots for his candidacy. "I've told my supporters - who, by the way, are undertaking this effort on their own - that if they can demonstrate sufficient grassroots support for me to run, I will do so," Keyes commented.andJason Zengerle