The Dream Shall Never Die

Citing Howard Dean's downfall in 2004, former House Speaker Newt Gingrich (R-Ga.) on Tuesday said it's not too late for candidates to jump into the presidential race this fall and win their party's nomination. Speaking at a National Press Club luncheon, Gingrich said he will decide whether to run in late September or early October. [snip] "I think it is proven I'm candidate material," he said when asked if he could organize a campaign quickly to compete in states with early primaries.Jason Zengerle