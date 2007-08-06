Menu
Magazine

Deliver Us From Ivo

By

Add to Pocket
post Tapped oeuvrehereherehereherehere
"How long are we going to be there? What is it going to cost? Who is going to be with us? What is the long-term strategy? How many troops do we need? What are we going to do with Israel and Palestine?" asked Ivo Daalder, a National Security Council official during the Bill Clinton administration. "Frankly, this administration has been completely and totally silent on this issue. And we cannot accept as a nation the notion that we go to war without any of these questions debated, let alone asked or answered by the administration."
Jonathan Chait

Copyright 2019 © The New Republic. All rights reserved.

Privacy Policy