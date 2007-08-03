Dumb Money

NYTtakes a lookTimes
grew disappointed as Mr. Romney continued to support the Bush administration's policies in Iraq. So he said he had still been open-minded when Mr. Thompson personally called last month seeking help. "You have a guy who really has a strong, likable personality and seems to have a reassuring manner about him," he said of Mr. Thompson. "I'm real impressed with him. I hope he runs. I hope he comes out with a completely different take on Iraq and foreign policy."Doug FeithLiz CheneyJason Zengerle