Justifications

writeswroteNew York Suncontributor
Do any of the netrooters remember the 1990s? What are the other "proper courses of actions" when dealing with terrorists who take over weak regimes? Sanctions? Diplomacy? Amnesty International letter writing campaigns? My problem with the netleft at this moment is their failure to recognize terrorism and the designs of terrorists as coordinated and deliberate acts of war. When the transitional government is driven from Mogadishu, there are two options for the civilized world: surrender or fight back. By the way, Judis wrote a piece about all of this at the time that failed to even acknowledge the context you brought to light yesterday, a meme he borrowed from Yglesias. We see a similar dynamic in the left's thumb sucking on Iran. Enough.James Kirchick