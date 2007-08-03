Great Moments In Business Acumen

this not
The Washington Wizards have been trying to sign third-year forward Andray Blatche to a lucrative contract this summer, but his future with the team was thrown into doubt yesterday after Blatche and an acquaintance were charged with sexual solicitation.... According to D.C. police, Blatche and a male acquaintance were arrested at 12:11 yesterday morning in front of 10 Thomas Circle in Northwest Washington after attempting to solicit sex from a female police officer in the prostitution enforcement unit.... Wizards President Ernie Grunfeld, who recently offered Blatche a five-year contract worth about $12.5 million, according to a league source, released the following statement yesterday afternoon: "We are aware of this matter involving Andray. We are in the process of gathering all the information and will continue to monitor this situation. We will have no further comment."BulletproofChristopher Orr