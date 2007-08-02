Menu
Magazine

War And Peace

By

Add to Pocket
informative pieceTNRJames KirchickMatt Yglesias
In light of Griswold's piece, Yglesias wonders what I think of the invasion. I think Ethiopia was entirely justified in ousting an Al-Qaeda affiliated, Islamofascist junta which had overthrown the legitimate government of a neighbor state and was using that state's territory to launch terrorist attacks against it. And I think the United States was justified in aiding attempts to hunt down and kill the men responsible for murdering 225 people, many of them American civil servants.
I know it's a lot easier to snark about issues you don't know the first thing about, but if Yglesias thinks it's OK for terrorist groups to depose internationally-recognized governments and take over whole countries, declare war on bordering nations, and not expect any sort of armed reprisal, he should just come out and say it.
Isaac Chotiner

Copyright 2019 © The New Republic. All rights reserved.

Privacy Policy