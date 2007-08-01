The Gang Of 33 34

Politico
This has created a widespread perception that President Bush will be forced to shift plans and begin bringing U.S. troops home in early 2008 after a military progress report is delivered to Congress next month. And that might happen.34Michael Crowley
Yet there are very good reasons to believe the prevailing conventional wisdom on Iraq might turn out to be wrong once again....
"At the end of the day, all of this hand-wringing needs to be understood (in the context) of how Congress works: There will always be 33 of us, as long as there is not a complete meltdown, to support a military strategy that is aggressive and is not based on needs of the next election," said Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.).