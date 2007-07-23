assessmentNYTwrite$
Hunter said that none of the players had expressed any knowledge about an investigation, although some players, Rasheed Wallace in particular, had expressed concerns about Donaghy. In 2003, the N.B.A. suspended Wallace, then with Portland, for seven games after he confronted Donaghy on the loading dock of the Rose Garden arena. Donaghy had called a technical foul on Wallace during a game against Memphis. Hunter said the players union challenged the fines levied against Wallace. "We got most of his money back because we just thought this guy was way out of line when he confronted Rasheed when it was all about the calls that he had made during the course of the game," Hunter said.P.S.the bumbling Stu Jacksonin chargeJason Zengerle