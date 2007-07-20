Via the Politico (channeling Bob Novak), Hastert may be calling it quits:

Former House Speaker J. Dennis Hastert has indicated to a close former aide that it is likely he will not run for a 12th term from his northern Illinois district and may even resign from Congress before his present term concludes. That runs counter to widespread speculation on Capitol Hill that Hastert will continue in the House for another two years as a private member with no leadership responsibilities.

You sort of have to wonder if Hastert has any real influence in the House anymore... (If, of course, he ever even had any.)

--Bradford Plumer