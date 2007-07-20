So how likely is it that Romney didn't know this was going on?

In an apparent violation of the law, a controverisal aide to ex-Gov. Mitt Romney created phony law enforcement badges that he and other staffers used on the campaign trail to strong-arm reporters, avoid paying tolls and trick security guards into giving them immediate access to campaign venues, sources told the Herald.



The bogus badges were part of the bizarre security tactics allegedly employed by Jay Garrity, the director of operations for Romney who is under investigation for impersonating a law enforcement officer in two states. Garrity is on a leave of absence from the campaign while the probe is ongoing.



A campaign source said Garrity directed underlings on Romney's presidential staff to use the badges at events nationwide.... "They (the aides) knew the badges were fake and probably illegal," said a presidential campaign source who asked for anonymity because the story could damage the individual's career.

--Bradford Plumer