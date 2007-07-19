The Los Angleles TimesJuly 7
[Fred] Thompson spokesman Mark Corallo adamantly denied that Thompson worked for [the National Family Planning and Reproductive Health Assn.] "Fred Thompson did not lobby for this group, period," he said in an e-mail. In a telephone interview, he added: "There's no documents to prove it, there's no billing records, and Thompson says he has no recollection of it, says it didn't happen."The New York TimesJuly 19
Billing records show that former Senator Fred Thompson spent nearly 20 hours working as a lobbyist on behalf of a group seeking to ease restrictive federal rules on abortion counseling in the 1990s.... The billing records ... show that Mr. Thompson, who charged about $250 an hour, spoke 22 times with Judith DeSarno, who was then president of the family planning group. In addition, he lobbied "administration officials" for a total of 3.3 hours, the records show, although they do not specify which officials he met with or what was said.