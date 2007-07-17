Earlier this morning, the New York Sun reported that the new National Intelligence Estimate on "The Terrorist Threat to the U.S. Homeland" contains a section about how one of Al Qaeda's "leadership councils" supposedly meets in Iran on a regular basis.

But that's not included anywhere in the parts of the NIE that were just declassified. It's possible that there was too much disagreement over what the Iran finding actually meant to make it public--according to the Sun, "the intelligence community diverges on the extent to which the hosting of the senior leaders represents a policy of the regime in Tehran or the rogue actions of Iran's Quds Force." In any case, the rest of the report is summarized here, and mostly seems pretty uninformative.

--Bradford Plumer