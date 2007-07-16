WEXLER RESOLUTION HONORING VICTIMS OF ROAD CRASHES PASSES HOUSE OF REPRESENTATIVES
(Washington, DC) Today the House of Representatives passed a resolution sponsored by Congressman Robert Wexler (D-FL) supporting the goals and ideals of a world day of remembrance for victims of road crashes. Introduced in early March 2007, Congressman Wexler's resolution honors the memory of millions of individuals internationally who have died, been injured, or become disabled due to road traffic crashes.
Road accidents claim the lives of over 1.2 million people across the world each year, including 40,000 American lives. The World Health Organization predicts that by 2020 the annual number of deaths from motor vehicle accidents will surpass the annual number of deaths from AIDS. Economically, the estimated cost of road accidents is $518 billion annually, representing a staggering 3% to 5% of each nation's GDP....
Michael Crowley
