Florida Rep. Robert "Bob" Allen, R-Merritt Island, was arrested this afternoon at Veteran's Memorial Park on East Broad Street for solicitation for prostitution... According to police, the park was under surveillance today by a detail of undercover Titusville Police officers. Officers noticed Allen acting suspicious as he went in and out of the men's restroom three times. Minutes later, he solicited an undercover male officer inside the restroom, offering to perform oral sex for $20... Allen was planning to serve as a House co-chair for Senator John McCain's presidential campaign.