excerpted
The CAP analysis is interesting, but ultimately irrelevant to the debate occurring this week. If you look at it closely, those same arguments can be used against the Levin-Reed amendment. The ISG report is the only legislative vehicle that stands a chance of passing the Congress this month and forcing a decisive shift in the President's strategy. Nothing else does. If one wants to decisively shift course in Iraq, they shouldn't be undermining the only option that offers a realistic chance of doing that.Michael Crowley