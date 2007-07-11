Marc Ambinder
John Edwards's New Hampshire campaign manager, Beth Leonard, is adamant: for all the talk of Edwards putting all of his chips into winning Iowa, his campaign is investing heavily in New Hampshire, too. The campaign has ten field offices open now and Leonard oversees 40 full-time staffers. Those totals rival the Obama and Clinton campaign presences in state. Leonard is a veteran of John Kerry's Iowa state operation in 2004, and she is therefore very methodical. Edwards isn't so much interested in endorsements, which is good because he's getting very few, and he's not interested in splashy day-long canvasses involving hundreds of volunteers. The campaign has identified hundreds of potential precinct campaigns and is targeting them. (One early source of recruits: the campaign of congressional insurgent Carol Shea Porter.)