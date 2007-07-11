The Washington Postvery nice remembrance
"Since I heard the news, I have been thinking about all the people he [ticked] off," says John Shelton Reed, who helped form the Center for the Study of the American South at the University of North Carolina and was a longtime Marlette friend. Off the top of his head, Reed lists the targets of Marlette's lampoons: Jim Bakker, Catholics, Muslims. "I can't think of a religious group he didn't offend. He even did a cartoon that upset the Episcopalians, and you know how hard it is to upset Episcopalians."Jason Zengerle