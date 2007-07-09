has coppedsaidNew Orleans Times-Picayune
And, when asked directly whether he meant to say that gay marriage is more important that hurricane relief, he tried to clarify.Michael Crowley
"What I meant," Vitter said, is that "the existence or non-existence of a stable, loving, two-parent household" is the most significant predictor of success in life, although "that doesn't mean you can't rear a child well in another environment." And, displaying a firm grasp of the obvious, Vitter also conceded that infidelity, divorce, and deadbeat dads contribute to the breakdown of traditional families.