The campaign trip gave Mr. Giuliani a chance to work on a new part of his standard speech, in which he questions the opinion that the country is heading in a wrong direction. "I ask you this question: If America is going in the wrong direction, where is the rest of the world going?" he said at a town hall meeting on Saturday in Jacksonville, Fla. "Where is Russia going? Where is England going? Where is France going? Where is Africa going? If we are going in the wrong direction, the rest of the world is falling off a cliff." The line was greeted with tepid applause.