I ended up waiting for the same flight as Gov. Huckabee. So I struck up a lengthy conversation with the Governor ... what really struck me was how Gov. Huckabee remained calm, cool and collected in the face of a reported seven hour delay. Indeed, despite his obvious frustration with the delay (and almost total anonymity), Gov. Huckabee took the time to assist a woman and her 15 month old child down the jetway, carrying the child's bulky car seat.
Not only that, Gov. Huckabee did not attempt to use his assistance of the woman and child to get on the plane before the regular boarding process. After assisting the woman, he dutifully returned to the boarding area to await his turn.