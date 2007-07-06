Larry Kudlow
Is China trying to poison us, our kids, and our pets? Are Beijing's communist hardliners waging some clever, clandestine, economic/military war against U.S. citizens? Now, before flatly dismissing the idea, consider that China freely admits a lengthy record of safety woes.

Even the Chinese government admits to "major quality problems". One high ranking Chinese health official recently stated, "These are not isolated cases."

Could this be a calculated Communist strategy? Is China trying to poison our pets and our kids? Maybe the folks suspicious of China are right after all?
