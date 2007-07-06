Larry Kudlow
Is China trying to poison us, our kids, and our pets? Are Beijing's communist hardliners waging some clever, clandestine, economic/military war against U.S. citizens? Now, before flatly dismissing the idea, consider that China freely admits a lengthy record of safety woes.Isaac Chotiner
Even the Chinese government admits to "major quality problems". One high ranking Chinese health official recently stated, "These are not isolated cases."
Could this be a calculated Communist strategy? Is China trying to poison our pets and our kids? Maybe the folks suspicious of China are right after all?