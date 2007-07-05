denied LA Times
"Hollywood maverick Stone had requested access to Ahmadinejad to make a movie about the controversial leader. But an advisor to the president told media in recent days that despite Stone's reputation as a critic of U.S. policy, he was still an American and part of the "Great Satan."
"I've been called a lot of things, but never a 'Great Satan,' " Stone said in a statement issued late Monday. "I wish the Iranian people well and I only hope their experience with an inept, rigid ideologue president goes better than ours," he said."Alex Massie