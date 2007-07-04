thisThe New York Times
The N.B.A.'s power and drama emanated from the West last season and continued pulsing through last week's draft, but the first free-agent agreement of the summer served notice that the Eastern Conference might be a player yet.UpdateTimes
Rashard Lewis, a Seattle SuperSonics forward for nine seasons, agreed in principle yesterday to a maximum, five-year deal with the Orlando Magic that could be worth more than $80 million.
Abreu Gives It His All, but His All Is NothingIsaac Chotiner