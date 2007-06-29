thinks
[The criminal justice system] does not work for all people equally and that is why it's critical to have a president who sends a signal that we are going to have a system of justice that is not just us, but is everybody.SureI know as well as you what our problems are, so let's dispense with that and look at the bigger picture
One of the things that we've got to overcome is a stigma that still exists in our communities. We don't talk about this. We don't talk about in the schools. Sometimes we don't talk about it in the churches. It has been an aspect of sometimes a homophobia, that we don't address this issue as clearly as it needs to be.
Barack Obama: Tavis, I just got to make clear that I got tested with Michelle when we were in Kenya in Africa, so I don't want any confusion here about what's going on.
Joe Biden: Well, I got tested to save my life because I had a blood transfusion.
Barack Obama: I was tested with my wife.
Tavis Smiley: And I'm sure Michelle appreciates you clarifying that.
Barack Obama: In public.