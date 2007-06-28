The Boston Globeprofile
On one of their earliest dates, Mitt leaned in for a kiss, but Ann had other ideas.Isaac Chotiner
"What do Mormons believe?" she asked him.
Mitt was floored, and frightened. He'd grown up knowing his mysterious faith made him something of an outsider. Now here he was on a date with one of the prettiest girls on campus, someone he knew came from mainline Protestant stock, and she was asking for a tutorial on the Mormon Church?
"I was not in the mood to talk about religion," he would say later. "I was much more interested in physical expressions of love."