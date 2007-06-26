Amy Zegart makes a decent point here: It's nice that the CIA is cracking open its archives so that people can examine the agency's past abuses--abuses that, in any case, took place well before the Church Commission hearings. But it would be nicer still if CIA director Michael Hayden's promises of greater openness lead to, say, a better public understanding of what went wrong before 9/11 or something a little more recent.

Update: That said, there really are some fascinating tidbits here.

--Bradford Plumer