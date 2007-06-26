The movement to strip Dick Cheney of his body armor proceeds apace:

Durbin's warning came as Sen. Charles Schumer (N.Y.), No. 3 in Democratic leadership, said that he would "seriously consider" joining House counterparts in seeking to yank funding for Cheney's office after the vice president contended that his office is a hybrid entity that is neither legislative nor executive.

Meanwhile, if it weren't a serious issue, it would be fairly hilarious to watch Bush administration officials writhing and twisting and trying to explain why the vice-president is neither part of the executive branch nor part of the legislative branch--and doesn't have to abide by the rules of either. Even Dana Perino couldn't explain it at yesterday's press gaggle:

Q Okay. And just lastly, it's a little surreal -- I mean, how is it possible --



MS. PERINO: You're telling me.



Q Well -- that you can't give an opinion about whether the Vice President is part of the executive branch or not?



MS. PERINO: All I know is that --



Q It's a little bit like somebody saying, "I don't know if this is my wife or not."



MS. PERINO: I think it's a little bit more complicated than that.



Q No, but honestly, I mean, there's no --



MS. PERINO: No, honestly, I think it's more complicated than that. I do. [...]



Q This really falls into "sky is blue" stuff.

It goes on like that for quite some time.

--Bradford Plumer