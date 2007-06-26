Media Advisory:
Twentieth Century Fox and Bruce Willis Present "Die Hard" Objects to Smithsonian's National Museum of American History
In a special donation ceremony, Bruce Willis will present objects from the "Die Hard" films to the National Museum of American History. The items include John McClane's athletic shirt, a poster and a publicity still from the original film-"Die Hard," (1988); and a badge and original script from the fourth film in the series-"Live Free or Die Hard," (2007).
A selection from the "Die Hard" collection will be on temporary display in the museum's "Treasures of American History" exhibition at the National Air and Space Museum beginning July 12.
