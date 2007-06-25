London Timessurprisingly engaging piece
Sarkozy, who asserted himself as a deal maker on his summit debut, went on to impress observers with his seemingly limitless energy.Isaac Chotiner
As day two dawned, he bounded to the Parc Royal after just a few hours' sleep for a rousing jog in front of a strategically positioned French press corps.
Dressed in a black T-shirt and shorts, Sarkozy returned to the luxurious Amigo hotel to find Merkel quietly reading the morning newspapers in the breakfast room.
Sarkozy greeted the startled chancellor with an enthusiastic but sweaty embrace before returning to his room for a shower.