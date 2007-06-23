This is a pretty slick move by Rahm Emanuel, in response to Dick Cheney's formal declaration of independence from the executive branch:

Washington, D.C. House Democratic Caucus Chairman Rahm Emanuel issued the following statement regarding his amendment to cut funding for the Office of the Vice President from the bill that funds the executive branch. ...



"The Vice President has a choice to make. If he believes his legal case, his office has no business being funded as part of the executive branch. However, if he demands executive branch funding he cannot ignore executive branch rules. At the very least, the Vice President should be consistent. This amendment will ensure that the Vice President's funding is consistent with his legal arguments. I have worked closely with my colleagues on this amendment and will continue to pursue this measure in the coming days."

Meanwhile, it looks like the president's now trying to insist that he's not part of the executive branch, either...

--Bradford Plumer