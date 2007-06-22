O'REILLY: Why do you think the far left is disenchanted with [Hillary Clinton]? Why?
SWANSON: Well, I think that she has put herself in a position to explain a little too much in terms of her past votes. And I think John Edwards, by apologizing, has been able to move on a little bit easier than Hillary has.
O'REILLY: OK, so then I don't understand.
SWANSON: Elections are always about the future.
O'REILLY: Maybe you want to think about that. I don't understand what you're saying.
SWANSON: OK, well.
O'REILLY: I don't know what you're saying.
SWANSON: It's always easier.
O'REILLY: I'll put the question.
SWANSON: Can I finish, though?
O'REILLY: No.
SWANSON: Can I finish?
O'REILLY: No, I gave you two shots at it. I gave you two shots at it. I don't know what you're talking about.
SWANSON: It's always easier to move on when you've apologized. And elections are always about the future.
O'REILLY: OK.
SWANSON: And I think Hillary Clinton just needs to articulate.
O'REILLY: With all due respect to you, and I appreciate you coming on, I don't know what you're talking about.
Isaac Chotiner
