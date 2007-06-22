investigation guess
Other classmates [at the private academy Cranbrook, which Romney attended from 7th through 12th grade] remember Mitt as young for his age emotionally, at least by Cranbrook standards. They say he was more popular than admired, a "happy-go-lucky guy" known less for his achievements than his pranks--like the time he and some friends borrowed a state trooper's uniform from his father's security detail and pulled over students from the neighboring girls' school.Christopher OrrUpdatePoliticoreports