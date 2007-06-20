change of heart
The Governor conditionally supported Reid-Feingold but stated at the time that it should go further. And his support was for the bill without the exceptions included in the text ? "training and equipping members of the Iraqi Security Forces" ... and to protect, among other things, quote "other U.S. forces."
(d) Exception for Limited Purposes - The prohibition under subsection (c) shall not apply to the obligation or expenditure of funds for the limited purposes as follows: (1) To conduct targeted operations, limited in duration and scope, against members of al Qaeda and other international terrorist organizations. (2) To provide security for United States infrastructure and personnel. (3) To train and equip Iraqi security services.Richardson's original 7-point plan for Iraq
I support the Feingold-Reid bill to force the President to end the war.Ryan Lizza